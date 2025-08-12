Zangezur corridor (TRIPP) to enhance trade routes between Europe and Central Asia - view from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Promotion of investment and infrastructure development, particularly through the Zangezur (TRIPP) corridor, will enhance trade routes between Europe and Central Asia, Domenico Letizia, an Italian economic and geopolitical expert, told Trend.

"August 8, 2025, marked a historic turning point in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations with the signing of a Joint Declaration in Washington, D.C., in the presence of US President Donald Trump. This event represents a significant step toward stabilizing the South Caucasus and strengthening European security, placing Azerbaijan at the center of a new regional geopolitical architecture," he said.

Letizia noted that the Joint Declaration signed on August 8, 2025, between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan represents a crucial step toward the normalization of bilateral relations.

"Its main objectives include: Initialization of the Peace Treaty - the parties agreed on a preliminary text for a treaty on peace and interstate relations, with a commitment to progress toward its final signature and ratification; Closure of the OSCE Minsk Process - a joint request for the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures was signed, marking the end of a diplomatic chapter and the beginning of a new phase of direct relations between the two countries; Development of the TRIPP Corridor - the sides agreed to cooperate in establishing the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), a strategic corridor through Armenia that will connect Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan and, subsequently, with Türkiye, facilitating trade and regional connectivity," the expert explained.

According to Letizia, these achievements place Azerbaijan in a key position to promote stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus, strengthening its international legitimacy and respect for international law.

He also pointed out that the establishment of the Azerbaijan-US Strategic Working Group represents a major evolution in bilateral cooperation, with significant implications for regional security and economic cooperation.

"This group will focus on: Regional Security - collaboration to address common threats, such as terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and illicit trafficking, enhancing Azerbaijan's ability to ensure security in the Caspian and Caucasus; Economic Cooperation - promotion of investment and infrastructure development, particularly through the TRIPP corridor, which will enhance trade routes between Europe and Central Asia; Institutional Strengthening - support for democratic reforms and institution building, consolidating Western values and respect for international rules," Letizia added.

The expert considers that this synergy highlights the shared commitment of Azerbaijan and the United States to promoting stability, prosperity, and democratic values in the region.

"The direct involvement of US President Donald Trump had a decisive impact in facilitating the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. His mediation accelerated the negotiation process (the presence of strong and impartial leadership made it possible to overcome historical obstacles and reach consensus on complex issues), strengthened the agreement's legitimacy (US support lends international credibility to the agreement, encouraging other regional actors to support the peace process), reduced the influence of external actors (the American initiative helped balance the influence of regional powers such as Russia, promoting a rules-based order and respect for national sovereignty)," he said.

In this context, Letizia noted, Azerbaijan emerges as a reliable strategic partner, committed to promoting peace and regional cooperation, in line with the principles of international law and Western values.

"In summary, the Joint Declaration of August 8, 2025, represents a significant step toward stabilizing the South Caucasus, with Azerbaijan assuming a central role in promoting European and regional security. Collaboration with the United States further strengthens this position, highlighting the importance of synergies based on shared values and respect for international rules," the expert concluded.