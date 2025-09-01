Uzbek president urges accelerated North-South and East-West route development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. The development of transport and transit potential along the North-South and East-West corridors serves the common interests of our countries, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

In his address, the president highlighted that the development of southern corridors passing through Central Asia, with access to ports on the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, is becoming increasingly relevant. He emphasized the great opportunities for coordinating efforts to create a "Unified SCO Transport Space" and integrating it with the strategic "Belt and Road" initiative. This entails the establishment of new multimodal networks, digital platforms, and "green" corridors, and he proposed the development of a corresponding multilateral concept.

In light of prevailing macroeconomic dynamics, the president underscored the critical significance of amplifying trade and fostering economic synergies.



"We champion the establishment of a robust framework for synergistic collaboration within our expansive territory." We regard it as a pivotal imperative to execute a Memorandum of Understanding on Streamlining Trade Protocols, which will catalyze a substantial enhancement in intra-regional commerce within the SCO," he articulated.



President Mirziyoyev underscored the imperative to enhance robust production and logistics frameworks while catalyzing reciprocal investment initiatives. In this context, he advocated for the establishment of multiple novel multilateral platforms and collaborative support mechanisms within the SCO framework, encompassing:

a Regional SCO Center for Critical Materials aimed at implementing advanced technologies for mineral extraction and deep processing;

an SCO Energy Consortium to coordinate policies and promote the advanced development of “green” energy across member countries;

networks of venture companies and funds to support and promote start-up and innovative projects;

a dedicated electronic portal to establish business contacts and promote investment, involving the regions of member countries.

He underlined the importance of promptly implementing effective financial support mechanisms for regional industrial and infrastructure projects and proposed reconsidering this matter at the level of authorized ministers.

Another key priority, according to the president, is expanding partnerships in the field of the SCO’s “green” transformation. He welcomed the Statement on Cooperation in the Field of “Green” Industry, adopted at the initiative of the Chinese side, as a timely and significant step. He also stressed the need to launch a regional platform on Climate Change Adaptation, decarbonization, and the application of artificial intelligence technologies for forecasting environmental risks.

A critical factor in fostering long-term partnerships within the SCO framework is further deepening cultural ties and strengthening the institution of “people-to-people diplomacy.” The president proposed initiatives to boost humanitarian exchange and closer ties between peoples, including organizing an International Festival of Folk Art, creating an online campus for the "SCO University" partner network, and holding annual competitions and Olympiads among students and young professionals in innovative fields.

Additionally, he suggested exploring promising projects such as the launch of a Tourism Corridor and the establishment of an SCO Medical Tourism Alliance.

In conclusion, President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the Tianjin Declaration, the SCO Development Strategy-2035, and other final documents adopted during the meeting would provide a solid foundation for strengthening multifaceted cooperation and effectively addressing current challenges. "We are ready to continue collaborating to strengthen friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation within the SCO framework," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel