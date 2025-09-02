Azerbaijan's Dede Gorgud tanker returns to Caspian Sea freight handling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Dede Gorgud, a vessel of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping (ASCO), a cog in the AZCON Holding wheel, has been given a fresh coat of paint and is back in the saddle, ready to handle freight once more, Trend reports via ASCO.

Throughout the maintenance procedure, the subaqueous components of the vessel, the structural framework, the propulsion compartment, and the apparatus on the primary deck underwent thorough cleansing and re-coating.



Moreover, a comprehensive revamp of all valve systems, joinery, structural welding, and electrical integration tasks was executed.



State-of-the-art apparatus for communication and electroradio navigation frameworks has been integrated into the vessel.



Specifically, an MF/HF class fixed radio station along with a signal distribution unit was deployed and brought into operational status.



Obsolete components of the gyrocompass, radar systems, and acoustic transducer communication interfaces were substituted with state-of-the-art replacements.



"Remedial operations were executed at the maritime refurbishment and construction facility in Zikh, subsequent to which the tanker was reinstated into operational status.



The vessel exhibits a length of 149.9 meters, a beam of 17.3 meters, and a deadweight tonnage of 13,800 tons," ASCO elaborated.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel