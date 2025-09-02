Azerbaijan reports growth in its monetary base over year
Azerbaijan’s monetary base totaled 21.12 billion manat ($12.2 billion) as of September 1, 2025. This reflects a monthly decline of 121.2 million manat ($70 million) or 0.6 percent. Since January, it has increased by 205.3 million manat ($119 million), and by 571.8 million manat ($332 million) year-on-year.
