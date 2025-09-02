Iran sees rise in number of reactivated small mines
Iran revived and developed nearly 200 small-scale mines in the first four months of this year, marking an 18 percent increase compared with the same period last year. The country, which holds about $28 trillion in natural resources, invested more than $2 billion into mine revival projects over the past year.
