S&P takes fresh look at QazaqGaz's credit forecast after sovereign rating shake-up

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. S&P has raised the outlook for QazaqGaz’s rating to "Positive," Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has revised the outlook on the credit ratings of Kazakhstan’s national company QazaqGaz from "Stable" to "Positive" following a similar revision of the sovereign ratings of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The long-term and short-term credit ratings of QazaqGaz have been affirmed at 'BB+,'” the statement said.

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is one of the largest international agencies providing independent credit ratings. It assesses the ability of companies, governments, and financial instruments to meet their debt obligations. S&P ratings are widely used by investors to analyze risks.

