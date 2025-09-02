Kazakhstan’s Abai partners with China to develop modern housing and public facilities

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 8th Kazakhstan-China Business Council meeting in Beijing, where a delegation from Abai region was present. An agreement was signed between Abai’s Akimat and Xinjiang Xinhua Industrial Company to build a modern residential quarter in Semey, covering 150 hectares with $203 million investment.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register