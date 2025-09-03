Uzbekistan strengthens regional connectivity with AIIB-backed road project

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is financing up to $173.5 million for Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan and Khorezm Local Roads Network Reconstruction Project. The initiative aims to upgrade over 500 kilometers of local roads, improving connectivity, access to essential services, and climate resilience in the country’s western regions.

