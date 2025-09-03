Azerbaijan reports growth in microenterprise lending
Azerbaijan's micro-enterprise loan volume rose to 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) by end-July 2025, marking steady annual growth, even as the overall business loan portfolio slightly contracted month-on-month.
