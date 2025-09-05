Kazakhstan seeks to bolster strategic partnership with Mongolia, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. The President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia, Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan, during which he drove home the point that Kazakhstan is keen on bolstering the strategic partnership with its friendly neighbor, Mongolia, Trend reports.

The president also highlighted that Amarbayasgalan’s first visit to Kazakhstan as chairman of the parliament would pitch in to help the ball roll on the growth of bilateral relations.

Moreover, Tokayev noted that following his visit to Mongolia in October last year, intergovernmental and interagency ties had reached a qualitatively new level. He also mentioned his recent conversation with the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China.

“Mongolia is our reliable and important partner in Asia. The strong friendship and strategic partnership between our countries have deep roots, shaped by the similarities in our traditions, culture, and shared history. Therefore, we are ready to work together to deepen our relations,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of expanding interparliamentary contacts.

In a reciprocal gesture, Amarbayasgalan expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the cordial reception extended.

“I am convinced that this visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in the development of our bilateral relations. I believe that today’s meeting will help further strengthen the friendship and brotherhood between our peoples, whose histories and customs are closely intertwined through nomadic civilization. I am very pleased to note the growing frequency of high-level visits and negotiations between our countries in recent years,” said the chairman.

The meeting further deliberated on matters pertaining to interparliamentary diplomacy, trade and economic synergies, and interregional partnerships, as well as cultural and humanitarian linkages.

To note, the paradigm of bilateral cooperation has engendered a series of strategic agreements across multifaceted sectors, notably culminating in a landmark 2024 contract facilitating Kazakhstan's inaugural satellite export to a Mongolian entity. Furthermore, there exists a synergistic objective to amplify trade turnover from a baseline of $150 million to an ambitious target of $500 million.

