Iran's international flight numbers plummet in 2025

Iran’s aviation sector saw a sharp slowdown in early 2025, with passenger flights down nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline, airports in Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz handled the bulk of operations, underscoring the uneven distribution of air traffic across the country.

