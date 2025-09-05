Kazakhstan’s capital buzzing with flurry of investments and big growth projects in 7M2025
Photo: Akorda
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Astana’s mayor, Zhenis Kassymbek, to review the city’s socio-economic and infrastructure progress. Investments in fixed capital rose 42.1 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.28 billion) over seven months, with 55 new projects planned to create 3,600 jobs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy