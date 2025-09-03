Tajikistan, China take stock of their partnership under Belt and Road Initiative

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 3. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, discussed cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Trend reports, citing the administration of the Tajik president.

The Chinese parliamentary leader articulated that China will perpetually serve as Tajikistan’s paramount ally and esteemed collaborator.



Rahmon drove home his contentment regarding the depth and caliber of bilateral collaboration with China, emphasizing that China serves as a dependable ally, commendable neighbor, and strategic collaborator. The parties engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the continuance of political dialogue, alongside synergistic collaboration in the realms of trade, economic development, cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives.



It was emphasized that the dynamics of inter-parliamentary and civic engagement are undergoing significant evolution. The assembly underscored the progressive fortification of the Tajikistan-China alliance within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Central Asia–China paradigm.

At present, with over 700 companies backed by Chinese capital making their mark in Tajikistan, the parties noted the importance of leveraging opportunities in industry, agriculture, and the export of Tajik agricultural products to China.

The discussion also covered cooperation in digital technologies, the digitalization of the national economy, educational exchanges, and training specialists in information and communication technologies. The parties exchanged views on enhancing security cooperation and noted China’s ongoing support for Tajikistan’s global and regional initiatives.

