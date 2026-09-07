Azerbaijan awards Aziz Sancar with "Shohrat" Order - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Aziz Sancar has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Sancar was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his special services in strengthening international scientific and humanitarian cooperation of Azerbaijan.

Tomorrow will mark the 80th jubilee of Sancar. He's a professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of North Carolina, U.S. The world-renowned scientist, known for his important discoveries in the field of DNA, is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. Aziz Sanjar was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his research in the field of DNA repair and 6 important discoveries in the field of biological clock regulation.

In 2021, President Ilham Aliyev awarded Sancar the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for his services in the development of the country's international humanitarian relations.