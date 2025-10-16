Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank augments its liabilities in 1H2025 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ PASHA Bank’s total liabilities reached 8.05 billion manat ($4.7 billion) from January through June 2025, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of PASHA Bank Murad Suleymanov said at a press conference on the bank’s performance in the first half of 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that compared to the same period last year, the bank's liabilities grew by 680 million manat ($401 million), or 9.2 percent.

"Liabilities to clients amounted to 6.8 billion manat ($4 billion), accounting for 84.6 percent of the total liabilities. In the foreign currency segment, liabilities to banks and state funds reached 988.29 million manat ($583 million), which is 81.8 percent higher than in the previous period.

Meanwhile, liabilities in manat totaled 726.8 million ($429.8 million), and external liabilities stood at 261,489 manat ($154,300)," Suleymanov added.

