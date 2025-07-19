Azerbaijan, Armenia pretty close to peace, says Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan and Armenia are pretty close to peace, said the US President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

“For Armenia and Azerbaijan, we worked magic there, and it's pretty close. If not it's already done,” he said.

The latest peace talks were held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere.

Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda — border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.