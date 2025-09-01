Young Azerbaijanis in Georgia go to summer camp (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A summer camp was organized in the Dmanisi district of Georgia with the participation of Azerbaijani youth living in this country, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the committee, 25 young people living in Marneuli, Rustavi, Lagodekhi, Bolnisi, Gardabani, Sagarejo, and Dmanisi attended the event.

The camp program comprised Azerbaijani language lessons, entertaining and intellectual games and competitions, and various trainings.

On the first day of the camp, the participants laid flowers in front of the monument to the Great Leader in Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, paying tribute to his memory.

Head of the "Dmanisi Training Center," Kamran Khidirov, spoke to the youth and spoke about the importance of the camp.

Sabit Mammadov, an employee of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, emphasized that the development of Azerbaijani youth living in Georgia is one of the priority areas and pointed out the role of this important event in strengthening the youth's national identity.

On different days of the camp, historian Alkhan Mammadov gave lectures on the topic of "History of Azerbaijanis in Georgia," and lawyer of the "Qanun" Legal Assistance Center Ali Badirov gave lectures on the topic of "Laws and Constitution of Georgia."

During the camp, the participants got acquainted with the activities of the Dmanisi History Museum and participated in an entertaining program organized in the Dmanisi National Park.

The young people then visited Dmanisi Sionis and received information about the settlements of ancient people and archaeological finds.

The young people also met with ashug Kamandar (Gurbanov), a representative of the Borchali ashug school.

Ashug Kamandar's speech about the Azerbaijani ashug art sparked great interest in this art among the youth.

In interviews with the local press, camp participants Ulkar Mammadova, Javan Nabiyev, and Hamayil Ibrahimova stated that the camp was of particular importance for them in terms of building new friendships, gaining useful knowledge, getting acquainted with historical information, and gaining experience.

The camp has concluded its work, and at the end, certificates were presented to the youth.

To note, the camp was organized by the "Dmanisi Training Center" within the framework of the projects of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

