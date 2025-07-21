KazTransOil boosts oil logistics with improved transport efficiency
Photo: KazTransOil
KazTransOil reported stable volumes and modest growth in cargo turnover during the first half of 2025. The company’s oil pipeline network handled 23.07 million tons, while cargo turnover increased to 22.47 billion ton-kilometers, reinforcing its key role in Kazakhstan’s oil transport system.
