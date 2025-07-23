Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister holds meetings on economic cooperation in Czech Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. As part of his working visit to the Czech Republic, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Lukas Vlček, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade, engaging in discussions on vital economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting emphasized the significance of Azerbaijani-Czech relations and highlighted the role of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation in expanding bilateral ties.

The sides underlined the importance of reciprocal visits and maintain constant dialogue. They also explored opportunities to increase bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in energy, industry, transport, transit, tourism, and investment.

During his meeting with Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka, Minister Jabbarov provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic goals, recent achievements, and the country’s favorable business environment. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing transport and transit potential in light of current geopolitical changes, emphasizing the opportunities available to investors. Both sides identified transport and transit as priority areas of cooperation and exchanged views on infrastructure development projects. Discussions also covered proposals related to innovation, the space industry, and startup ecosystems.

In a meeting with Petr Cingr, Vice Chairman of the Czech AGROFERT Company, the sides emphasized the importance of efficient agricultural practices and the shift toward sustainable production. Minister Jabbarov presented investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and identified potential areas for cooperation. He invited AGROFERT to take advantage of Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment and engage in active collaboration.

During another meeting with Tomáš Ignačák, Executive Vice-Chairman of the Skoda Group, Minister Jabbarov outlined Azerbaijan’s economic priorities and efforts to promote green technologies. The parties discussed possible cooperation and the potential for applying Skoda Group’s expertise in modern technologies in Azerbaijan.