Kazakhstan reports steep crime rate drop in 7M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov to review progress on law enforcement reforms. Over the first seven months of 2025, crime in Kazakhstan decreased by 9,000 cases, with improvements in solving major crimes.
