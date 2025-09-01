Iran expands thermal power capacity through TPPs over past year
Iran’s thermal power plants have expanded their electricity production capacity by nearly half over the past year, adding around 3,900 megawatts. Total electricity output reached approximately 355 billion kilowatt-hours, marking a 5% increase compared with the previous period.
