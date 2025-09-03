Uzbekistan’s travel scene ignites with rapid rise in int'l visitors

Uzbekistan’s tourism sector is experiencing a strong rebound in 2025, with nearly one million foreign visitors arriving in the country during the first seven months of the year. Travel from neighboring countries, as well as from Europe, Asia, and North America, contributed to a 50 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register