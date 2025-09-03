Uzbekistan’s card market continues rapid expansion in 1H2025

Uzbekistan’s bank card market continues to grow rapidly, with 62.2 million cards issued as of August 2025. Xalq Bank leads the sector, followed by Agrobank and Ipoteka Bank, while Saderat Bank Tashkent remains at the lower end of the market.

