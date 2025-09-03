Azerbaijan and Hungary mull over green energy cooperation avenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijan and Hungary assessed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of green energy during the fifth meeting of the energy working group between the countries' governments online, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Speaking at the event, Co-Chairman of the Working Group and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Energy Zaur Mammadov highlighted the successful activity of the working group in the development of cooperation relations in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The meeting emphasized that the energy partnership between the countries has further strengthened and acquired a strategic character thanks to mutual discussions and long-term fruitful cooperation.

Besides, the meeting shed light on how the cooperation in the oil and gas sector between Azerbaijan and Hungary has turned into a win-win situation, with the collaboration between energy companies from both nations receiving a hearty pat on the back.

The participation of the Hungarian side in the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils, in the Baku Energy Week, and especially its support for the energy initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan within the framework of the COP29 event were highly appreciated.

The speech also touched on the challenges that come with the collaboration between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania in the realm of green energy development and transmission, highlighting the significance of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project as a beacon of hope.

The Hungarian co-chair of the meeting, Head of the Energy and Climate Diplomacy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Isabella Feierabend, noted that the energy cooperation between the two countries has been making great strides in multiple avenues.

She shared her views on joint projects and infrastructure opportunities in the oil and gas sector and stressed the importance of exchanging experiences on green energy and energy regulation and boosting cooperation in the field of energy efficiency.

The meeting provided information on the work done since the 4th meeting of the working group, and presentations were heard on cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, renewable energy, energy regulation and energy efficiency, and implemented projects.

In conclusion, the protocol on the results of the fifth meeting was signed.

