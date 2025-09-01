President Putin’s upcoming state visit to Tajikistan on horizon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 1. The upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan has been discussed by the heads of the two states on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

"I wanted to briefly discuss with you some nuances and issues regarding the preparation of three very major events that are set to take place soon in Dushanbe. First, the 'Central Asia–Russia' summit, but the main item on the agenda is the CIS summit and the state visit. Therefore, I wanted to briefly inform you about how the preparations for these events are going," said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Putin pointed out that this year has seen many personal contacts between the leaders, including today's meeting, and that a number of events are planned in Tajikistan in which Russia intends to participate.

"However, of course, the main issue is economic cooperation. I would like to note that, overall, we can be satisfied that the growth in trade turnover continues. Issues related to investments from both sides are also progressing, and all this is focused on the main, key areas of development," he said.

