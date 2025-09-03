Turkmenistan and Slovenia chart new paths for cooperation at Bled Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 3. Turkmenistan’s delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova, participated in the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia and discussed regional connectivity, energy cooperation, trade expansion, education, cultural exchange, and preparations for future political consultations, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Speaking at the round table “The Centrality of Central Asia”, Byashimova highlighted Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality as a tool for building trust and dialogue. She underlined the country’s role in strengthening transport and energy connectivity across Eurasia, including involvement in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and green energy initiatives.

During the visit, the Deputy Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with Slovenia’s State Secretary for Multilateral Cooperation, Political Affairs and Development, Melita Gabrič, as well as Adviser to the President of Slovenia on Foreign Policy, Damjan Bergant. The sides discussed expanding trade and economic ties, cooperation in education, and preparations for the next round of political consultations in Ljubljana.

The sides expressed readiness to enhance engagement on international platforms, including the UN and EU-Central Asia partnership framework, and stressed the importance of greater involvement of business circles.

Byashimova invited Slovenia to participate in the upcoming International Forum for Peace and Trust, set to take place in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025.