Iran’s NPT withdrawal faces parliamentary scrutiny - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Iran's parliament has investigated the country's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Abbas Goudarzi, spokesperson for Iran's parliamentary presidium, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, although this issue is being examined in the parliament, no decision has been made on this matter yet.

Goudarzi said that if a decision is made to withdraw Iran from the NPT, the parliament will adopt a law in coordination with all relevant bodies, including the Supreme National Security Council.

The parliamentary official added that regarding the activation of the "snapback" mechanism that restores the UN Security Council's sanctions against Iran, the restoration of the six UN Security Council resolutions against Iran won't actually negatively impact the country's economic situation because sanctions will be restored to 120 legal entities and organizations of the country within the framework of the six resolutions.

However, the US has unilaterally imposed sanctions on more than 2,000 legal entities and organizations of Iran.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.

