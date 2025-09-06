Azerbaijan's Navy holds exemplary ship combat exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ The Azerbaijani Navy held exercises on the topics of "Organization of the ship's anti-submarine sabotage defense" and "Organization of the ship's struggle for sustainability at anchorage" according to the current year's training plan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The purpose of the exercises was to teach the personnel how to properly organize the ship's anti-submarine sabotage defense, as well as to check the level of readiness of the ship to fight for sustainability in case of emergencies that may occur at anchorage.

The exercises also included practical training on the state of readiness of the ship against fire at anchorage, the rules for providing first aid to the wounded and their evacuation from the area.

The activities of the rescue party to fight for sustainability, as well as the methods of fighting to be applied according to the type and location of fires that may occur on the ship, were demonstrated and tested on site.

The exercises were successfully completed.

The exercise leaders highly appreciated the professionalism and level of readiness of the personnel.

