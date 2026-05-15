Azerbaijan transits Russian grain to Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Another wheat shipment has been sent to Armenia via transit from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A total of 14 wagons of wheat weighing 977 tons were sent from Bilajari station.

So far, more than 27,000 tons of grain, more than 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit from Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, petroleum products are also exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. So far, more than 10,000 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

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09:28

Another shipment from Russia will be delivered via transit through Azerbaijan to Armenia today, Trend reports.

A total of 14 wagons of wheat weighing 977 tons will be sent to Armenia.

The wagons will depart from the Bilajari station.