PASHA Bank reveals its market share (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ PASHA Bank today stands as one of the country’s leading financial institutions, said Bahruz Naghiyev, the bank's Deputy CEO, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of the first half of 2025, Naghiyev noted that with a market share of 19.31 percent, PASHA Bank operates as the largest private bank in terms of the business loan portfolio.

“Our main goal is to support the real sector, entrepreneurship, and the non-oil economy. We provide a range of financial solutions and credit products to foster new industrial and service sectors, as well as expand existing businesses,” he said.

