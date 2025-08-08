Victim says Armenians tortured him while drunk and under influence of drugs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8.​ During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 8, victim Idris Mirzayev stated that he was captured by the Armenian armed forces in the Tartar district of Azerbaijan in April 1994, Trend reports.

According to the victim, he was kept at the Shusha prison, in Aghdara and Khankendi. Mirzayev added that he was forcibly involved in the construction of pig and poultry farms in Azerbaijan’s Aghbulag village (Khojavand district—ed.), occupied by Armenia at the time. While in captivity, the victim was beaten and subjected to torture, which resulted in spinal cord injury and lameness. Mirzayev added that the Armenians had tortured the Azerbaijani prisoners while being drunk and under the influence of drugs.

Another victim Habib Aliyev claimed he was wounded and captured during the battles in Lachin in 1992 while serving in the military. While wounded, he was beaten and subjected to torture. The victim added that he had been kept in the basement for one year and eight months before being finally released from captivity on May 8, 1995.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

