Azerbaijan, Estonia set to hold another round of political consultations (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ The next round of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Estonia will be held in Baku in the first half of 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the foreign ministers of both countries discussed a wide range of issues, including trilateral cooperation and topics raised on international platforms such as the European Union (EU)–Azerbaijan dialogue.

“Matters of mutual interest were also reviewed at the regional and global levels. Overall, relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Estonia have always been based on friendship, mutual respect, and productive engagement, and we continue to strengthen them in this direction,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary ties in Azerbaijani-Estonian relations and their active development.