Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 14
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 11
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0096 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01424 manat and amounted to 1.97924 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
July 7
|
2.0001
|
July 14
|
1.9847
|
July 8
|
1.9961
|
July 15
|
1.9849
|
July 9
|
1.9911
|
July 16
|
1.9753
|
July 10
|
1.9952
|
July 17
|
1.9762
|
July 11
|
1.9849
|
July 18
|
1.9751
|
Average rate per week
|
1.99348
|
Average rate per week
|
1,97924
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0,0065 this week; however, the weighted average increased by 0,00682 manat and amounted to 2.17776 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
July 7
|
2.1587
|
July 14
|
2.1795
|
July 8
|
2.1625
|
July 15
|
2.1780
|
July 9
|
2.1666
|
July 16
|
2.1795
|
July 10
|
2.1757
|
July 17
|
2.1788
|
July 11
|
2.1912
|
July 18
|
2.1730
|
Average rate per week
|
2.17094
|
Average rate per week
|
2,17776
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0421 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.04224 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
July 7
|
0.0426
|
July 14
|
0.0423
|
July 8
|
0.0425
|
July 15
|
0.0423
|
July 9
|
0.0425
|
July 16
|
0.0422
|
July 10
|
0.0425
|
July 17
|
0.0423
|
July 11
|
0.0423
|
July 18
|
0.0421
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04248
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04224
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel