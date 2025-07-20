Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

July 7

1.7

July 14

1.7

July 8

1.7

July 15

1.7

July 9

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 18

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0096 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01424 manat and amounted to 1.97924 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

July 7

2.0001

July 14

1.9847

July 8

1.9961

July 15

1.9849

July 9

1.9911

July 16

1.9753

July 10

1.9952

July 17

1.9762

July 11

1.9849

July 18

1.9751

Average rate per week

1.99348

Average rate per week

1,97924

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0,0065 this week; however, the weighted average increased by 0,00682 manat and amounted to 2.17776 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

July 7

2.1587

July 14

2.1795

July 8

2.1625

July 15

2.1780

July 9

2.1666

July 16

2.1795

July 10

2.1757

July 17

2.1788

July 11

2.1912

July 18

2.1730

Average rate per week

2.17094

Average rate per week

2,17776

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0421 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.04224 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

July 7

0.0426

July 14

0.0423

July 8

0.0425

July 15

0.0423

July 9

0.0425

July 16

0.0422

July 10

0.0425

July 17

0.0423

July 11

0.0423

July 18

0.0421

Average rate per week

0.04248

Average rate per week

0.04224

