Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar July 7 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 18 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0096 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01424 manat and amounted to 1.97924 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro July 7 2.0001 July 14 1.9847 July 8 1.9961 July 15 1.9849 July 9 1.9911 July 16 1.9753 July 10 1.9952 July 17 1.9762 July 11 1.9849 July 18 1.9751 Average rate per week 1.99348 Average rate per week 1,97924

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0,0065 this week; however, the weighted average increased by 0,00682 manat and amounted to 2.17776 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble July 7 2.1587 July 14 2.1795 July 8 2.1625 July 15 2.1780 July 9 2.1666 July 16 2.1795 July 10 2.1757 July 17 2.1788 July 11 2.1912 July 18 2.1730 Average rate per week 2.17094 Average rate per week 2,17776

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0421 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.04224 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira July 7 0.0426 July 14 0.0423 July 8 0.0425 July 15 0.0423 July 9 0.0425 July 16 0.0422 July 10 0.0425 July 17 0.0423 July 11 0.0423 July 18 0.0421 Average rate per week 0.04248 Average rate per week 0.04224

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel