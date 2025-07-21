OPEC SecGen to attend Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 21. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais has confirmed his participation in Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025, which will take place in Astana on October 2-4, 2025, Trend reports.

“I am pleased to contribute to this prestigious event and participate in the plenary session,” Al-Ghais emphasized.

Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 is one of the largest energy events in Central Asia and the Caspian region. The forum traditionally brings together world leaders, representatives of international organizations, and heads of global and regional energy companies to discuss key industry trends, challenges, and future prospects.