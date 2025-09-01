South Korea Summit 2026 to cast light on ties with Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. The Republic of Korea will host the Korea-Central Asia Summit in 2026, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced in a congratulatory letter to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of Uzbekistan’s 34th Independence Day, Trend reports.

In his message, President Lee conveyed warm congratulations to the people of Uzbekistan and highlighted the strong foundation of bilateral relations. He reminisced about the telephonic dialogue on July 24 between the two heads of state, wherein both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies.

Lee Jae-myung underscored that long-standing mutual understanding and trust have elevated relations to the level of a "Special Strategic Partnership." He stressed that active exchanges continue to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The South Korean leader expressed his readiness to personally meet President Mirziyoyev at the upcoming Korea-Central Asia Summit and on other international platforms to advance dialogue on mutually beneficial cooperation. He also conveyed wishes of peace, sustainable development, and prosperity to Uzbekistan, along with good health to its president and well-being for the Uzbek people.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel