Eni's Versalis, Veritas sign agreement to boost plastics recycling in Venice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Versalis, Eni’s chemical subsidiary, and Veritas, a major multi-utility in the Metropolitan City of Venice, have signed an agreement to promote the circular economy through joint initiatives to recycle post-consumer and post-industrial plastics, Trend reports.

The partnership will focus on analysing waste streams from Veritas’s facilities for use in Versalis’s recycling processes. Initial efforts will target expanded polystyrene (EPS) waste, such as boxes from the fishing industry, to be processed at Versalis’s new Porto Marghera plant, which began operations in March 2025. At full capacity, the facility will produce up to 20,000 tons per year of recycled polystyrene.

The Porto Marghera project marks the first step in converting the Venice petrochemical site and is part of Versalis’s wider transformation plan. Both companies highlighted the agreement’s role in developing a local supply chain for high-quality recycled plastics and its environmental benefits for Venice and surrounding areas.