Kyrgyzstan eyes space-driven internet revolution with Starlink in sight

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. An interdepartmental working group has proposed launching a pilot project to develop satellite communications services, including satellite internet, in Kyrgyzstan, MP Dastan Bekeshev said on social media, quoting the Digital Development Ministry's request, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the launch of the pilot project could enable Starlink, if it joins the initiative, to provide satellite communication services in Kyrgyzstan.

The group was established by order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on July 2, 2025. It was tasked with reviewing national legislation and identifying regulatory barriers that hinder the development of satellite communication services.

Following its review, the working group recommended implementing a pilot project through a presidential decree to create conditions for the introduction and use of satellite systems in the country. Discussions on the framework of this pilot regime are currently underway.