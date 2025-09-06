Karachi port and railways. How Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan developing strategic corridors in Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Recently, the development of transport links has become one of the main topics in relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. Since the countries do not share a common border and are located at a considerable distance from each other, establishing new transport routes is a crucial step toward overcoming geographical barriers and bringing the two nations closer. Currently, Bishkek and Islamabad rely on transit routes through China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, complicating logistics and raising transport costs. In addition, the unstable situation in Afghanistan adds extra risks and slows the growth of trade.

One of the key areas of cooperation is the development of railway and multimodal corridors. At the Organization of Economic Cooperation summit in July 2025, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the significance of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway for the region and announced plans to link it with the Trans-Afghan railway (Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan). Such a connection could form the backbone of sustainable transport between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

For landlocked Kyrgyzstan, access to international ports is particularly important, with the Pakistani port of Karachi receiving special attention. In July 2025, a Kyrgyz delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov visited the port, where they held talks with Karachi Port Trust officials and inspected the infrastructure of the Hutchison Ports Pakistan container terminal. Baysalov stressed that developing alternative routes is among the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s national development plan through 2030.

At the same time, the two sides are advancing other areas of cooperation. During the fifth session of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission, both countries signed a protocol and memoranda in the fields of investment, halal trade, standardization, and metrology. Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in establishing direct business ties and launching joint projects.

Regarding trade, according to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, bilateral turnover between the countries reached about $7.7 million in January–May 2025, down 10 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Kyrgyz exports amounted to only $487,000, while imports from Pakistan exceeded $7.2 million. Despite modest figures, Bishkek and Islamabad plan to increase mutual trade to $500 million in the coming years.

Energy cooperation is also a major focus. The region’s largest project, CASA-1000, involves constructing transmission lines to export green electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Work in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has already been completed, with Pakistan expected to finish its segment by the end of 2025 and Afghanistan by 2027. The total project cost exceeds $1.2 billion, with significant funding provided by the World Bank and other international partners.

Once CASA-1000 is operational, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be able to export up to 5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, covering around 5 percent of Pakistan’s yearly consumption. According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy, this could generate approximately $250 million annually for Bishkek and Dushanbe.

Thus, the project holds strategic importance for both exporting and importing countries. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan can efficiently utilize surplus summer hydropower, turning it into a revenue source and a driver for energy sector development. For Pakistan and Afghanistan, it offers an opportunity to reduce summer electricity shortages and enhance energy security.

Despite the lack of a shared border, political and economic engagement between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan is becoming increasingly purposeful and multifaceted. At the heart of this dialogue is infrastructure development capable of linking Central and South Asia through stable transport and energy channels. For Kyrgyzstan, this opens new opportunities: access to maritime routes, increased energy revenues, and participation in major regional supply chains. At the same time, Pakistan gains access to new energy sources and expands its presence in Central Asia. These projects have the potential to significantly reshape regional cooperation and set a new standard for regional integration.