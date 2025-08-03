Azerbaijani wrestlers finish U17 World Wrestling Championships with four medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The Azerbaijani national team finished its performance at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, which was held in Athens, with four medals, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, representatives of four weight categories competed for medals, two of which managed to rise to the third step of the podium.

Hasan Hasanov (60 kg) won confident victories over rivals from Greece and Kyrgyzstan, and in the fight for bronze, he minimally beat Canadian Nathan Nash - 5:4. Said Pashayev (92 kg) first defeated Ukrainian Samir Ibishov, and then proved stronger than Kazakhstani Beybaris Yergaliyev with a score of 5:3, also winning bronze.

Earlier, Guseyn Ismayilov (65 kg) became the world champion, and Khakim Tagiyev (110 kg) became the bronze medalist.

The Azerbaijani team scored 90 points and took 4th place in the team standings, losing only one point to Kazakhstan. The winner was the U.S. team (154 points), and Iran took second place (150).