Baku hosts conference on 'Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Children's Policy' (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A conference on "Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Children's Policy" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, and is attended by state and government representatives.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Issues Bahar Muradova said that over the past 20 years, institutional mechanisms have been strengthened in the field of family, women, and children.

"The challenges of the modern era are also complex and multifaceted. Digital transformation, evolving social relations, and global influences are placing new demands on the institution of the family and on social values," she emphasized.

According to her, a healthy society cannot be built without a strong family.

“Over the past 20 years, a unified state governance system has been established in the field of family, women, and children. The regulatory and legal framework has been significantly expanded, institutional mechanisms have been strengthened, and this policy has been accompanied by tangible social outcomes. To achieve these results, the State Committee, as the central executive body, has sought to effectively fulfill its coordination and monitoring functions.

Inclusive development cannot be ensured without the full and equal participation of women. Likewise, without safeguarding the rights and well-being of children, it is impossible to build a secure future,” she explained.

Then, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said that focusing on the upbringing issues in schools is extremely important.

"Children are the main participants in education. Public figures and government officials should do everything in their power to improve children's education and quality of life," the minister said.

He noted that all initiatives should be shaped around children's development.

"Building a work model based on mutual cooperation is extremely important. The essence of this work is to put the child at the center of the process and conduct all discussions around him," Amrullayev said.

The minister emphasized that the main goal should be to understand the real needs of the child and find appropriate solutions.

Speaking about child upbringing, he pointed out that this is an important area that requires special sensitivity.

"Upbringing issues are complex, but nevertheless, it's extremely important to put them to the forefront in schools," Amrullayev said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev underscored that social support measures for children, within the framework of monthly and one-time payments provided for in the legislation, cover more than 500,000 people.

According to the minister, out of 350,000 low-income people receiving targeted state social assistance, more than 170,000 are children.

"A total of 1,250 children have been accommodated in social service institutions operating under the Ministry. In addition, within the framework of the "Support for the Development of Social Shelters" project, implemented by the Ministry's social order, social services are provided to 168 neglected and socially dangerous children this year," he said.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen the family institution in the sustainable development of society, increase the role of women in socio-economic life, and contribute to the improvement of state policy in the field of child protection.

Will be updated