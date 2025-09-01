Serbian pavilion recognized most economical at Expo 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Marko Đurić, as part of his visit to Japan, toured the Serbian Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Trend reports.

“Here in Osaka, the atmosphere is incredible, and it is clear that the Expo is much more than an exhibition. The whole world is presenting itself here in the best possible way, and I am proud that Serbia has managed to make its pavilion at the Expo in Osaka one of the most visited, with more than an incredible 700,000 visitors so far,” Đurić emphasized.

According to the minister, Serbia’s pavilion has also officially been rated the most economical by the organizers of the event.

“With it, we managed to present not only our culture, philosophy, and history, but also to send the message that Serbia is a country of the future, a country that will host Expo 2027 and wants to welcome these millions of people who come to learn more about our culture. We also want to become a meeting place for entrepreneurs, thinkers, and people who need to solve humanity’s problems—from climate change and sustainability challenges, given all the issues humanity is facing, to art, play, and culture, which is also the theme of our Expo – Play for Humanity,” the minister stated.

The head of Serbian diplomacy described Serbia’s participation in the Osaka Expo as extremely successful and important for promoting the country throughout the international community.

“I congratulate everyone who worked on this, as it represents an important step in improving the image of our country in the world. Here at the Expo restaurant, you can taste Serbian ćevapi and Serbian drinks, but there is much more than that—our philosophy of life, science, art, and culture are also represented, and I am glad about that,” said Đurić.

He assessed his visit to Japan, concluded with the tour of the Serbian Pavilion in Osaka, as very successful and as a step forward in relations between Serbia and Japan, ahead of upcoming high-level visits.

“And bearing in mind that this month we also held meetings in Washington with the U.S. Secretary of State, and hosted African and many other ministers in Belgrade, I would say that this August we worked with full strength for Serbia, on all meridians,” Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić stressed.