Record LNG export volumes mark June 2025, U.S. and Qatar lead

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports surged to a record high in June 2025, reaching 34.33 million tons (Mt), up 4.8% (1.56 Mt) year-on-year, according to the latest data from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). This marks the strongest June export volume on record, underscoring continued robust activity in the global LNG market.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register