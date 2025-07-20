Record LNG export volumes mark June 2025, U.S. and Qatar lead
Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports surged to a record high in June 2025, reaching 34.33 million tons (Mt), up 4.8% (1.56 Mt) year-on-year, according to the latest data from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). This marks the strongest June export volume on record, underscoring continued robust activity in the global LNG market.
