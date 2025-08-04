Iran's non-oil exports decline in early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ Iran’s non-oil exports decreased during the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025), showing a 5.51 percent drop in value and a 1.46 percent decline in volume compared to the same period last year (from March 20 to July 21, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the сountry's Customs Administration (ICA) indicates that the country exported 48.8 million tons of non-oil products worth $16.5 billion during this period.

The main exported items included natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, butane, and bitumen. These products were primarily sent to China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Oman.

In the same four-month period, Iran also exported 17.4 million tons of petrochemical products valued at approximately $6.89 billion.

Iran’s total non-oil trade turnover reached 61 million tons, worth around $34.2 billion. Compared to the same period last year, this indicates a decline of 10 percent in value and 0.48 percent in volume.

Iran mainly focuses on neighboring countries in its non-oil export strategy.

