Uzbekistan and CNNC hashing out crucial nuclear projects and collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Shen Yanfeng, Chairman of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), to discuss the implementation of key projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

President Mirziyoyev began the meeting by extending his congratulations to Shen and the entire CNNC team on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of China's nuclear industry.

The discourse centered on CNNC's pivotal function in the facilitation of advanced technology transference, the strategic development of uranium reserves, the geological reconnaissance of high-potential zones, and the augmentation of collaborative efforts within the domain of peaceful nuclear energy initiatives.



China National Nuclear Corporation stands as the preeminent state-owned entity within the realm of China's civilian nuclear landscape, orchestrating the comprehensive project lifecycle encompassing uranium exploration, enrichment processes, and the engineering of nuclear power facilities on both domestic and global fronts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel