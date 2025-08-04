Azerbaijan becomes second-largest gas supplier to Türkiye in May 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan secured its position among the top three natural gas suppliers to Türkiye in May 2025, becoming the second-largest exporter, Trend reports citing Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In May 2025, Türkiye imported 1.057 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, marking a 4.80% increase compared to 1.009 billion cubic meters in May 2024. Azerbaijan ranked second among pipeline gas suppliers to Türkiye, surpassing the Islamic Republic of Iran in monthly supply volumes.

During the same period, Türkiye imported 791.74 million cubic meters of gas from Iran, up 33.40% from 593.49 million cubic meters a year earlier. The Russian Federation maintained its position as Türkiye’s top supplier, exporting nearly 1.193 billion cubic meters of gas in May, compared to 734.41 million cubic meters in the same month of the previous year.

Overall, Türkiye’s natural gas imports in May 2025 totaled 3.539 billion cubic meters, a 22.79% increase from 2.882 billion cubic meters in May 2024. Pipeline gas imports reached 3.161 billion cubic meters, up 35.30%, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports dropped by 30.79%, amounting to 377.81 million cubic meters.