ICAO begins aviation security audit at Kazakhstan’s Astana and Almaty airports

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On September 2, 2025, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev met with ICAO auditors ahead of a security audit under the USAP-CMA program, taking place from September 2–14. The audit will assess aviation security measures at the Astana and Almaty airports, compliance with ICAO standards, and national legislation.

