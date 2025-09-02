ICAO begins aviation security audit at Kazakhstan’s Astana and Almaty airports
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On September 2, 2025, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev met with ICAO auditors ahead of a security audit under the USAP-CMA program, taking place from September 2–14. The audit will assess aviation security measures at the Astana and Almaty airports, compliance with ICAO standards, and national legislation.
