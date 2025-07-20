“Legends of The Night” stun Baku: Legend Cars, karting finale, and drift show (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. On July 19, at the initiative of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan (AAF), in cooperation with the Baku City Circle Operating Company and the Caspian Event Organisers, a race called "Legends of The Night", the final of the karting championship and drift show was held, Trend reports.

Twelve professional drivers competed in compact cars that combined classic design with modern technology on a specially designed track at State Flag Square. The race offered spectators a vibrant and high-energy atmosphere. After an intense 25-lap battle, Adil Akhundov claimed first place, followed by Farid Guliyev in second and Elvin Khudverdiyev in third.

The event also featured the final stage of the karting championship for young drivers aged 12 to 15. The unique competition began with test runs held at the Baku City Karting track from July 12 to 16, after which the top 20 young racers were selected. On July 18, free practice sessions and qualifying rounds were held on a specially built track at State Flag Square, giving participants a taste of real racing conditions. Ten finalists emerged from the qualifiers.

The final 15-lap race, held on July 19, turned into a real motorsport celebration. In a tense and exciting fight, Teymur Rahimov won, second and third places were taken by Rafiq Kazimly and Omar Shahmuradly, respectively. All winners were awarded cups and memorable gifts.

The evening program included a drift show, an extreme "Stunt Show" with stunts on cars and motorcycles, as well as a motorcycle show, which gave the audience unforgettable emotions and an adrenaline rush. The main stars of the show were British car stuntman Terry Grant, who holds more than 20 world records, multiple British freestyle champion motorcycle stuntman Lee Bowers, and professional drift pilot from Ireland Neil Gun.