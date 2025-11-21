Azerbaijan's Baku rolls out D-8 Media Forum (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, themed “Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion,” got underway in Baku. It features heads of media-related institutions, leading media organizations from the D-8 member states, other high-ranking representatives, and well-known experts in the field, Trend reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev, the Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, first read President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the Forum participants.

The Forum includes two panel sessions focused on “Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovation” and “Strategic Communication and Crisis Management.” There is also a workshop titled “Media Ethics in a Digitalising World: Technologies, Trends and Narratives.”

Almost 150 delegates are attending the Forum. This includes 71 foreign representatives from the eight member countries and the D-8 Secretariat.

Spaeking at the event, D-8 Secretary-General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam said that after joining the D-8 organization, Azerbaijan has implemented unusual initiatives in a short period of time.

He noted that he would like to thank the Azerbaijani government for joining such a prestigious organization.

"Azerbaijan's joining this organization has led to positive changes in our work. I am impressed by the great interest shown by the representatives of the D-8 member countries in the event. We intend to continue cooperation not only in the economic sphere, but also in the media and communications sectors. These issues are of great importance for our region. This organization is further strengthening its position.

We are working to increase the authority and influence of the media. Dialogue, impartial information sharing and adherence to common values ​​are important for us. At the same time, we want to establish journalism schools and provide scholarships to students studying here," the secretary general added.

Then, Pakistani Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar noted that the transition from electronic media to digital media happened spontaneously.

He pointed out that digital media is developing rapidly today.

"The main task is to explain proper use of social and mass media to Gen Z. Misinformation damages the public's trust and directs them in the wrong directions. Broadcasting companies should employ professionals, and companies should be provided with modern equipment. We need to educate the population to prevent disinformation.

'Today, the Baku Declaration will be adopted here, and this will form our roadmap. I propose that we also implement a joint initiative in terms of social media and networks. This will serve to create a single platform for people living in our countries. Such a platform can be very important for the fight against Islamophobia. The fight against hate speech, extremist individuals and organizations in the online space should also be one of the main issues," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Advisor for Multilateral Affairs at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Agustaviano Sofjan said that D-8 Forum for 2026-2027 will be held in Indonesia.

He noted that ethical and independent journalism is the main condition for building trust in the public.

"Fact-checking, establishing an early warning center to prevent disinformation, preserving adherence to national and cultural values, ensuring the correct and purposeful use of artificial intelligence in the media, as well as supporting exchange programs, are important issues. The D-8 Media Forum is a strong platform for joint action. Member states can significantly benefit from the exchange of experiences, joint strategies, and initiatives here. Indonesia will host the D-8 Forum for 2026–2027. We'll try to contribute to the joint work," he added.

Nigerian Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris Malagi said that the implementation of programs to improve youth literacy in the field of media is one of the important tasks.

He noted that sustainable solutions come from existing realities on the ground.

"It's important to create such an ecosystem among ourselves. The total GDP of the D-8 member countries is $8 trillion. In terms of cooperation in the media sector and digital reforms, D-8 has greatly benefited us. We have established a second-tier UNESCO Institute for Media Literacy in Nigeria and are ready to share our experience in this area. More than 100 million people use digital platforms in our country. Young content creators are already contributing to the country's GDP.

In addition to combating disinformation, it is also important to implement literacy programs covering young people in the media sector. The organization of scholarship programs, cooperation between newsrooms are very important. Nigeria is open to dialogue, maintaining stability in the region by combining joint innovations and cooperation in the media sector is a key issue," the minister emphasized.

