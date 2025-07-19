Azerbaijan and China have major plans to expand trade - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan and China have major plans to increase the volume of trade, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“There is tremendous potential in this area. Container trains are already traveling from many Chinese cities to Azerbaijan and through Azerbaijan to the West. Their number is growing by tens of percent each year. I believe this volume will multiply in the near future,” the head of state emphasized.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan supported Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative from the very beginning and has developed the necessary transport and logistics infrastructure within the country to support it.

“Chinese companies are actively involved as contractors in solar power plant projects. The solar panels purchased by investing companies are of Chinese origin. And more recently, we have also started cooperating with Chinese companies in the field of green energy production—both solar and wind. Relevant agreements have already been signed, and I believe this will be a valuable addition to our mutually beneficial cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.