Miguel Ángel Moratinos sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the signing of the Joint Declaration with the Republic of Armenia – a landmark step toward the normalization of relations between the two nations.

This historic achievement demonstrates courage, statesmanship and a commitment to shaping a future of peace, stability and cooperation for the peoples of the region. It also sends a strong message to the international community that dialogue and diplomacy remain the most powerful tools for resolving even the most complex challenges. As you move forward in this important journey, I am confident that the Joint Declaration will serve as a foundation for building trust, strengthening mutual understanding and unlocking new opportunities for development and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations remains committed to supporting and cooperating with the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia as they embark on a new chapter in their relations.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my warmest congratulations and best wishes for the continued success of these efforts," the letter reads.